Regional Roundup: June 20th 2022

Next month, people in the US will be able to dial a 988 mental health hotline, a move that advocates say will hopefully make it easier to get help. But there’s some debate over funding the project through taxpayer dollars, and social workers and counselors are already facing a staffing shortage.

We’ll talk with Abby Grasso, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (“NAMI”) in Montgomery County, about the rollout and what’s needed to prepare for the expected influx of calls.

As summer draws more tourists to Philadelphia’s historical sites, protesters have been back on the streets of Old City objecting to horse-drawn carriage attractions.

We’ll talk with Carriage Horse Freedom director and founder Janet White and Nikhil Joshi, Pennsylvania state representative for the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association.

We’ll revisit our interview with former Penn neurosurgeon Dr. Fred Simeone, a world-renowned sports car collector and automotive museum founder who passed away last weekend at the age of 86. [rebroadcast]