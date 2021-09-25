Regional Roundup – 9/27/21

Rounding up enough poll workers for Pennsylvania elections has long been a challenge, but the recent increase of false voter fraud claims has caused fear and anxiety for volunteers, who already undertake a tedious task for little pay. Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions JONATHAN MARKS joins us to discuss the shortage of those overseeing the polls ahead of the fast-approaching general election. And, with more than 1,400 thoroughbred fatalities in PA since 2010, many are pointing to behind the scenes abuse of the rules of horseracing – and the animals. We hear from Department of Agriculture Secretary RUSSELL C. REDDING and veterinarian BRYAN LANGLOIS about performance enhancing drugs, a serious threat to animal welfare at horse racing tracks throughout the state. We’re also joined by Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders JAMES LEGETTE and KYLE KAMMERLE as the football season gets underway! The only men on the roster tell us how they made it to the sidelines in one of the country’s most passionate sports towns.