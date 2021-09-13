Regional Roundup – 9/13/21

Today on Radio Times, we’re joined by Philadelphia Councilmember KENYATTA JOHNSON and ERICA ATWOOD, Senior Director for the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, to discuss the upcoming deadline for grants that support community organizations preventing gun violence in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. Then, the Pennsylvania Senate is taking one step towards financial transparency by allowing voters to access spending information online, but is it enough? We’re joined by Spotlight PA reporters SAM JANESCH and ANGELA COULOUMBIS to talk about the importance of knowing where elected officials spend taxpayer dollars. Finally, we talk with Philly Fringe Festival founding director NICK STUCCIO as the show approaches its 25thanniversary.