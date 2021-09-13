Regional Roundup – 9/13/21

Air Date: September 13, 2021 10:00 am
Neighbors in the Crossfire

Council person Kenyatta Johnson led a protest chant, “don’t shoot, I want to live” as residents fed up with gun violence marched through South Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Today on Radio Times, we’re joined by Philadelphia Councilmember KENYATTA JOHNSON and ERICA ATWOOD, Senior Director for the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, to discuss the upcoming deadline for grants that support community organizations preventing gun violence in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. Then, the Pennsylvania Senate is taking one step towards financial transparency by allowing voters to access spending information online, but is it enough? We’re joined by Spotlight PA reporters SAM JANESCH and ANGELA COULOUMBIS to talk about the importance of knowing where elected officials spend taxpayer dollars. Finally, we talk with Philly Fringe Festival founding director NICK STUCCIO as the show approaches its 25thanniversary.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate