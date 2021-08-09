Regional Roundup – 8/9/21

On today’s Regional Roundup, we’re joined by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner SHAWN LATOURETTE to discuss the conservation effort to stop off-road vehicle destruction of the Pinelands. We also hear from JENI STOLOW, a Temple University professor and social and behavioral scientist, about the pandemic brain fog people are experiencing as they return to their pre-Covid hectic schedules. And, Schuylkill Valley Center Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation CHRIS STRUB cautions bird lovers about the mystery illness spreading to young species throughout the Northeast.