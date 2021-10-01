Donate

Regional Roundup – 10/4/21

Air Date: October 4, 2021 10:00 am
A shortage of school bus drivers in some communities across the country is causing headaches for school districts this fall. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A shortage of school bus drivers in some communities across the country is causing headaches for school districts this fall. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The ongoing national bus driver shortage has families around the country scrambling to get their kids to class safely and on time, and it’s complicating an academic year already off to a rocky start. To find out why so many drivers are missing, we talk with CHLOE WILLIAMS, President of the New Jersey School Bus Contractors Association, about how the transportation crisis came to be, and where it’s headed. Then, we’re joined by JANE CLEMENTI near the anniversary of her son Tyler’s tragic death after he faced anti-LGBTQ harassment while a student at Rutgers University. She says new federal legislation could prevent the type of bullying her son faced and make college campuses safer and more inclusive. And, after a name change and a year of virtual shows, the Philadelphia Ballet is back – and looking towards the future. Artistic director ANGEL CORELLA joins us ahead of The Spark, a limited performance reflective of collective experience and strength of the arts community in the pandemic.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate