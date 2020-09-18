Regional Roundup – 09/21/20

Guests: Joe Hernandez, Greg McLaughlin, Keith Russell

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s JOE HERNANDEZ tells us about the new ‘millionaires tax’ in New Jersey, which will raise taxes on earnings over $1 million. Then, as fires rage in California, we’ll examine the dangers of wildfires in the Pine Barrens region of New Jersey. The chief of the state’s Forest Fire Service GREG McLAUGHLIN joins us. Then, 300 million birds will be migrating through our region in the next few weeks, often at night. We’ll talk with KEITH RUSSELL of the Audubon Mid-Atlantic about the night migration, how birds navigate and some of the obstacles our cities present, including lots of lights and glass.