Regional Roundup – 09/21/20

Air Date: September 18, 2020
The Pine Barrens of New Jersey is home to just about as many myths as it is trees. (Grant Hill/ for WHYY)

The Pine Barrens of New Jersey is home to just about as many myths as it is trees. (Grant Hill/ for WHYY)

Guests: Joe Hernandez, Greg McLaughlin, Keith Russell

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s JOE HERNANDEZ tells us about the new ‘millionaires tax’ in New Jersey, which will raise taxes on earnings over $1 million. Then, as fires rage in California, we’ll examine the dangers of wildfires in the Pine Barrens region of New Jersey. The chief of the state’s Forest Fire Service GREG McLAUGHLIN joins us. Then, 300 million birds will be migrating through our region in the next few weeks, often at night. We’ll talk with KEITH RUSSELL of the Audubon Mid-Atlantic about the night migration, how birds navigate and some of the obstacles our cities present, including lots of lights and glass.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate