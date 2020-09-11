Regional Roundup – 09/14/20
Guests: Mark Eichmann, Donna Fann-Boyle, Tameka Hatcher, Inga Saffron
On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s MARK EICHMANN will join us to talk about the Senate primary race in Delaware, where incumbent Chris Coons is facing a progressive challenger, Jess Scarane. They’ll also talk about the races for Governor and Wilmington mayor. Then, in the wake of the Washington football team’s decision to change their nickname, we’ll talk with DONNA FANN-BOYLE, a Cherokee mother in Lancaster, about her fight to get Pennsylvania schools with mascots featuring Native American tropes, to change their names as well. We’ll also get a comment on the ongoing controversy from TAMEKA HATCHER of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. Lastly, Philadelphia Inquirer architecture reporter INGA SAFFRON will tell us about the past and future of the Penn’s Landing waterfront in Philadelphia.