Black groups endorse 76ers bid to build stadium along Delaware River waterfront

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Some Black organizations are backing the Philadelphia 76ers’ bid to build a new basketball stadium near Penn’s Landing, banking on a billion dollars worth of incentives pledged by the NBA franchise for Black and brown communities.

But one Black leader said those organizations must pressure the Sixers to keep their commitments to ensure they’re not just hype if the project moves forward.

“We feel that the possibilities outweigh those negative thoughts, so we’re pushing forward emphasizing the fact that these promises were made and we want to ensure that they’re going to continue,” said the Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity.

Collier joined the Urban League of Philadelphia, Urban Affairs Coalition and African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware (AACC) to endorse the Sixers’ proposal, according to a news release from the groups.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that the Sixers have proposed a sports arena along the Delaware River waterfront near Penn’s Landing. The NBA franchise was seeking to move out the Wells Fargo Center, which is owned by Comcast Spectator, by the 2031 season, the Inquirer reported.

The 76ers and other real estate groups have submitted a development proposal to the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. (DRWC), which oversees the waterfront, the Inquirer reported. DRWC is expected to decide on the bids by the end of September.

The Inquirer reported that Sixers have proposed “to finance the project using the state Neighborhood Improvement Zone (NIZ) program, which allows development bonds to be issued based on future tax revenues from businesses within a certain area.”

Yet questions remain over the effectiveness of the NIZ program that was used for a project in Allentown and whether it delivered the promised economic benefits, according to WHYY.

The coalition of African-American groups said the Sixers’ project would provide approximately a billion dollars of investment to Black and brown communities yet provided no further details, such as guarantees to use minority-owned contractors during construction.