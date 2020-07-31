Regional Roundup – 08/03/20

Air Date: July 27, 2020 10:00 am
Carol Marelli walks down her flooded street in March 2013, in Sea Bright, New Jersey, after an overnight storm. A new national poll finds that 70 percent of those surveyed believe climate change is an important issue that is affecting areas beyond the coast. (AP file photo)

Guests: Charlotte Keith, David Robinson, Loretta Weinberg, Nani Urban
On this week’s Regional Roundup; CHARLOTTE KEITH of Spotlight PA will tell us about how Pennsylvania’s coronavirus small business loan program only supplied assistance to a mere 5% of minority owned businesses. Then, we’ll hear from New Jersey state climatologist DAVID ROBINSON about why the state is experiencing the adverse affects of climate change more than others and New Jersey State Senator LORETTA WEINBERG will tell us why she thinks it’s time for New Jersey to sue the fossil fuel industry, including ExxonMobil. And, four months after the spike in pet adoptions caused by stay-at-home orders, how are all of the new pet parents doing? And what is the rate of adoptions these days? We’ll talk with NANCI URBAN, Shelter Services Manager of the Animal Welfare Association. 

