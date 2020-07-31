Regional Roundup – 08/03/20
Guests: Charlotte Keith, David Robinson, Loretta Weinberg, Nani Urban
On this week’s Regional Roundup; CHARLOTTE KEITH of Spotlight PA will tell us about how Pennsylvania’s coronavirus small business loan program only supplied assistance to a mere 5% of minority owned businesses. Then, we’ll hear from New Jersey state climatologist DAVID ROBINSON about why the state is experiencing the adverse affects of climate change more than others and New Jersey State Senator LORETTA WEINBERG will tell us why she thinks it’s time for New Jersey to sue the fossil fuel industry, including ExxonMobil. And, four months after the spike in pet adoptions caused by stay-at-home orders, how are all of the new pet parents doing? And what is the rate of adoptions these days? We’ll talk with NANCI URBAN, Shelter Services Manager of the Animal Welfare Association.