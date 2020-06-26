Regional Roundup – 06/29/2020

Guests: Katrina McCombs, Kevin Bethel, Marcus Hayes

This week; Philadelphia School District Chief of School Safety KEVIN BETHEL will join us to talk about his plan to swap out police officer in city schools with ‘safety officers.’ He’ll tell us what that change entails as well as other planned shifts in school safety protocols. Then, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced that public schools will be opened in the fall, so we’ll speak with Camden City School District Superintendent KATRINA McCOMBS. She’ll tell us what schooling could look like next academic year, and about what it’s been like running a school system during a pandemic. Lastly, we’ll hear from Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MARCUS HAYES about the perilous state of the baseball season and to get his thoughts on the news that several Phillies players have tested positive for COVID-19.