Regional Roundup – 06/15/2020

Air Date: June 15, 2020 12:00 am
The mural of former Philly Mayor Frank Rizzo in Philadelphia’s Italian Market is set to be painted over. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Guests: Brent Johnson, Angela Couloumbis, Cynthia Fernandez, Jane Golden

On this week’s Regional Roundup; NJ Advance Media’s BRENT JOHNSON will give us the details on New Jersey’s plans to reopen the state and what residents and business owners can expect to happen as the summer begins. Then, PA Spotlight’s ANGELA COULOUMBIS and CYNTHIA FERNANDEZ will join us to talk about the resignation from Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai and give us an overview of his time in the Statehouse, and what it could mean for the future of the legislature. Lastly,  JANE GOLDEN, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, will share her perspective on the role public art can play in social movements, as well as the removal of the Frank Rizzo mural at the Italian Market. 

