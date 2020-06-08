Donate

Regional Roundup: 06/08/2020

Air Date: June 7, 2020
Frank Rizzo statue removed

The statue of the controversial former Philadelphia mayor was removed overnight. (Twitter/@PhillyMayor)

Guests: Katie Meyer, Paula Peebles, Mike Sielski
Last Tuesday, Pennsylvania held its primary election in the midst of both a global health pandemic and civic unrest that spanned city and nationwide. Today, WHYY’s KATIE MEYER joins to tell us about turnout, extended ballot deadlines, and what we know so far about the results. Then, the statue of former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo has finally been removed from the steps of the Municipal Services Building. PAULA PEEBLES, chair of Philadelphia’s National Action Network tells us about her long battle to remove the statue and what the city can do to better honor the its Black history moving forward. Finally, the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s MIKE SIELSKI gives us an update on Philly sports and what we can expect for the summer.

