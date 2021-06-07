Regional Roundup – 06/07/21

Air Date: June 7, 2021 10:00 am
The 2021 Flower Show kicked off for Pennsylvania Horticultural Society members Friday June 4, and opens to the public Saturday. For the first time, the show is being held outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic at FDR Park in South Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On today’s Regional Roundup, we’re talking about the upcoming primary election in New Jersey, with Montclair State University Professor and author DR. BRIGID HARRISON. We’ll take a look at the race for the Republican nominee for governor, as well as primary contests for legislative seats and local offices. Then, we’re joined by DAVID BOARDMAN, Chair of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Dean of Temple University’s Klein College, to discuss the sale of local papers, like Allentown’s Morning Call, to a venture capital group known for slashing newsrooms across the country. Advocates for local ownership fear new investors will drain resources, fire employees and diminish local journalism for good. Finally, Penn Horticultural Chief of Shows and Events SAM LEMHENEY will take a break from setting up the City’s first outdoor Flower Show to share his behind the scenes perspective and tell us what to expect this year.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

