Regional Roundup – 05/11/20

This Tuesday, April 14, 2020 photo, shows the back side of the Lazaretto Quarantine Station that can be from the Delaware River in Tinicum Township, Pa.. The Lazaretto Quarantine Station was built in 1799 and was used as a quarantine station for immigrants and cargo entering the city of Philadelphia by way of the Delaware River. The building now serves as Tinicum Township's administration facility. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)