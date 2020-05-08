Regional Roundup – 05/11/20
Guests: Andy Kim, David Barnes, Mariana Matus
This week on the Regional Roundup; New Jersey congressman ANDY KIM will join us. He has been selected by Speaker Pelosi to be a part of the small Coronavirus Select Committee that is working on ways to limit the spread of the virus and provide economic relief in the wake of the shutdowns. Then, we’ll hear about a Philadelphia-area quarantine hospital that was used in a different pandemics centuries ago. DAVID BARNES, associate professor of history and sociology of science at the University of Pennsylvania joins us. Lastly, we’ll hear how researchers are looking at wastewater and sewage to track the spread of coronavirus, including in Delaware. Biologist MARIANA MATUS, co-founder of Biobot Analytics, joins us to tell us what they found.