Coronavirus Pandemic

Regional Roundup – 05/11/20

Air Date: May 11, 2020 10:00 am
This Tuesday, April 14, 2020 photo, shows the back side of the Lazaretto Quarantine Station that can be from the Delaware River in Tinicum Township, Pa.. The Lazaretto Quarantine Station was built in 1799 and was used as a quarantine station for immigrants and cargo entering the city of Philadelphia by way of the Delaware River. The building now serves as Tinicum Township's administration facility. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Guests: Andy Kim, David Barnes, Mariana Matus

This week on the Regional Roundup; New Jersey congressman ANDY KIM will join us. He has been selected by Speaker Pelosi to be a part of the small Coronavirus Select Committee that is working on ways to limit the spread of the virus and provide economic relief in the wake of the shutdowns. Then, we’ll hear about a Philadelphia-area quarantine hospital that was used in a different pandemics centuries ago. DAVID BARNES, associate professor of history and sociology of science at the University of Pennsylvania joins us. Lastly, we’ll hear how researchers are looking at wastewater and sewage to track the spread of coronavirus, including in Delaware. Biologist MARIANA MATUS, co-founder of Biobot Analytics, joins us to tell us what they found. 

