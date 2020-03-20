Regional Roundup – 03/23/20
Guests: Andy Kim, Nina Feldman, Joe Hernandez, Jenny Rose Carey
On this week’s Regional Roundup; Congressman ANDY KIM of New Jersey’s 3rd district will fill us in on what the federal government is doing to mitigate the damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as what he’s hearing from his constituents. The congressman is also in self-quarantine and experiencing symptoms on COVID-19, but has yet to receive the results of his test. Then, WHYY’s JOE HERNANDEZ will join us to talk about the New Jersey government’s public health initiatives, and WHYY’s NINA FELDMAN will give us an update on the spread of, and effort to contain, coronavirus in Philadelphia. Lastly, we’ll talk about one activity listeners might want to distract themselves with while relegated to their homes – gardening. JENNY ROSE CAREY, senior fellow in horticulture at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, joins us with some tips.