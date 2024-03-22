    (re)FOCUS Festival Takes a Renewed Look at Women’s Art

    (re)FOCUS art exhibition, Hey Auntie, Green's Ladies Golf Club & more!

    Air Date: March 22, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, find out how a feminist art exhibition is being rebooted 50 years later. Discover a digital network helping Black women thrive. Hit the links with the area’s oldest African American women’s golf club. Learn about a growing community of girls who play chess. Meet twin sisters who realized their restaurant dreams. Catch Flicks feature with Barbie director Gretta Gerwig.

