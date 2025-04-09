Recession fears are mounting. What should Americans do?

Americans are feeling pessimistic about their financial futures, fearing job instability, higher inflation and a worsening economy.

The Consumer Confidence Index, which measures economic optimism, is at a 12-year low, and stock market declines over the last few days aren’t likely to help, with some people too scared to look at their 401(k).

Food prices also remain high, and a whole slew of other goods, like cars, are expected to get even more expensive depending on President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, many of which are paused for ninety days.

On this episode of Studio 2, how should we behave in the face of economic uncertainty? Are you trimming your family budget or changing your plans in regards to retirement or major purchases?

Guests:

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post

Wendy De La Rosa, assistant professor of marketing at The Wharton School