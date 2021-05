The quarantine brought about many new pastimes to help deal with isolation and distancing. Included in the new activities was binge watching reality TV programs. Shows like Jersey Shore, RuPaul’s Drag Race, even The Bachelor and Survivor were some of the favorites.

In their final episode of this season, Trinity, Sammy, Kaitlyn, and Maizy got together to talk about reality TV, what they think about it and what it says about the society we live in.