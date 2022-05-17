    Procrastination

    Air Date: May 17, 2022
    Listen 03:14
    This school year is almost over, and senioritis starts to kick in. In this episode of Spoken Youth we explore Procrastination in young people and how to overcome it. 

    Brought to you by SpokenYouth

    Spoken Youth

    SpokenYouth

    SpokenYouth is a group of high school students using the platform of radio to discuss their interests and concerns.

