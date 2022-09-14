Preview: Sidney
Oprah Winfrey & director Reginald Hudlin talk with Patrick Stoner about their documentary on Sidney Poitier & how he “changed everything for black people” in his time.
Here! Now! In the moment! Paddling in the middle of a fast moving stream of news and information. Here & Now is a daily news magazine, bringing you the news that breaks after "Morning Edition" and before "All Things Considered."
Oprah Winfrey & director Reginald Hudlin talk with Patrick Stoner about their documentary on Sidney Poitier & how he “changed everything for black people” in his time.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal