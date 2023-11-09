Preserving the Airy Street Prison, ‘Stand Up and Shout’,

In a recent surprise victory for preservation advocates, demolition of the famous and towering Airy Street prison in Norristown has been put on hold. Montgomery County officials and residents have been at odds for months over the fate of the old jail, a Gothic landmark vacant since the late 1980s. We’ll talk with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Kevin Riordan and Paul Steinke, executive director of Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia.

The new HBO Max documentary Stand Up and Shout tells the unique story of a public school in East Mount Airy, where Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Kristal TyteWriter Oliver helps students use music and creativity to express and navigate emotions, ranging from the challenges of street violence to the complexities of adulting. She joins us alongside student Niambi Goldstein, a young songwriter and performer.