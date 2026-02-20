Political divides and social identities

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As a winter storm bore down on the nation's capital four years later, lawmakers would again gather at the U.S. Capitol, this time without protests, challenges or violence — but behind layers of black security fencing serving — to certify Trump's 2024 win over Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)