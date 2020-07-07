Police reform roundtable

Guests: Sonia Pruitt, Stuart Ralph, Robert Kane



Just like the Rodney King trial of 1992, the demonstrations in Ferguson and Baltimore of 2015, police misconduct and violence is again under scrutiny following the high-profile deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and others. For years there has been talk of reforms to policing, yet many of the systemic problems – racial bias, violent tactics, and militarization – still persist. Today on the show, we’re going to have a roundtable discussion about the reforms that have been proposed in years past, why they have been relatively ineffective, and what other solutions could be implemented to reduce police malfeasance. Joining us will be retired police chief and chairwoman of the National Black Police Association, SONIA PRUITT, Princeton professor of anthropology and director of the school’s Center on Transnational Policing, LAURENCE RALPH, and Drexel professor of criminology and justice studies, ROBERT KANE.