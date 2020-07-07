Police reform roundtable

Air Date: July 8, 2020 10:00 am
Protesters rallied outside the Philly police headquarters to demand the firing of officers identified in the Facebook database. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Protesters rallied outside the Philly police headquarters to demand the firing of officers identified in the Facebook database. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Guests: Sonia Pruitt, Stuart Ralph, Robert Kane

Just like the Rodney King trial of 1992, the demonstrations in Ferguson and Baltimore of 2015, police misconduct and violence is again under scrutiny following the high-profile deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and others. For years there has been talk of reforms to policing, yet many of the systemic problems – racial bias, violent tactics, and militarization – still persist. Today on the show, we’re going to have a roundtable discussion about the reforms that have been proposed in years past, why they have been relatively ineffective, and what other solutions could be implemented to reduce police malfeasance. Joining us will be retired police chief and chairwoman of the National Black Police Association, SONIA PRUITT, Princeton professor of anthropology and director of the school’s Center on Transnational Policing, LAURENCE RALPH, and Drexel professor of criminology and justice studies, ROBERT KANE.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate