Pirouette Upset/Mail Team
Ballet dancers teach Albie about personal space; No job is too small at a maker’s studio.
Albie doesn’t understand why Zia needs space if they are friends, so they visit ballet dancers who explain that some moves require space and some close moves like lifts require communication between partners; Albie agrees to help Rosie mail cards but is disappointed that her job is just licking the envelope. A visit to a maker’s studio where a team creates chalk shows her no job is too small.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.