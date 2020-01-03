Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Philly’s ’20th century Underground Railroad’ hides in plain sight

Air Date: January 2, 2020
Listen 14:13

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

The “Green Book” was a travel guide that listed restaurants, hotels and other establishments, vetted as safe for African-Americans during segregation — including 45 spots in Philadelphia. Many that are still standing are hiding in plain sight — and their history is being further obscured today.

Guest: WHYY’s PlanPhilly editor Ariella Cohen

Brought to you by The Why

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate