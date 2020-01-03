Philly’s ’20th century Underground Railroad’ hides in plain sight

Philly’s ’20th century Underground Railroad’ hides in plain sightListen 14:13
The “Green Book” was a travel guide that listed restaurants, hotels and other establishments, vetted as safe for African-Americans during segregation — including 45 spots in Philadelphia. Many that are still standing are hiding in plain sight — and their history is being further obscured today.
Guest: WHYY’s PlanPhilly editor Ariella Cohen