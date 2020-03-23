Philly schools struggle with coronavirus closures

Air Date: March 23, 2020
Daaiyah Boone hands out bagged meals to students at Tilden Middle School during the coronavirus shutdown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Schools fill a big need in Philadelphia — not just for education, but also for providing meals and a safe place for kids to go. Closing city schools during the coronavirus pandemic has raised some complicated questions about how to fill those needs and whether teachers should even provide remote instruction.

Guests: WHYY’s Avi Wolfman-Arent and Miles Brian

