Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney

Air Date: January 7, 2020 10:00 am
Mayor Jim Kenney speaks after he is sworn in to his second term. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Mayor Jim Kenney speaks after he is sworn in to his second term. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Guest: Jim Kenney

JIM KENNEY began his second term as Philadelphia mayor this week after an easy win in November. He’s got a lot on his plate running the poorest large city in the country. Yesterday he outlined an ambitious agenda for his next term; a safer, cleaner city, more resilient neighborhoods, quality education for all children and more efficient government. And, last week he selected as new police chief, Danielle Outlaw, outsider and marks the first time the department will be run by an African-American woman. We’ll why he thinks she’s the right pick to address the rising rate of violent crime in the city, and how she can fix problems that have plagued the department for many years. This hour, Mayor Kenney sits down with Marty to reflect on his last term and to discuss his plans for his second.

