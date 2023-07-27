Heat Island Effect, Roosevelt Blvd Subway, Things to Do
Philadelphia has declared a heat health emergency due to oppressive temperatures that could feel like a hundred degrees. We’ll talk about extreme heat and efforts to fight it.
Climate Central just released its analysis of heat intensities in 44 cities across the country — and like many of them, temperatures in Philadelphia’s urban core are hotter than the surrounding suburban and rural areas. We’ll talk about extreme heat and the heat island effect with Kaitlyn Trudeau, senior research associate at Climate Central, which led the study, and Ivana Gonzalez, community outreach associate at Esperanza Health Center, which is looking for solutions to excessive heat in some of Philly’s hottest neighborhoods.
Also, we’ll hear from Jay Arzu, a doctoral student of City and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania, with the latest on the Roosevelt Blvd Subway extension.
Plus, the latest tips for your weekend from WHYY’s Tonya Pendleton.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.