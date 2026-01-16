Last October, Dr. Alycia Marshall became the seventh president of the Community College of Philadelphia (CCP), following several months as interim president. She stepped into her role at a critical time for both the institution and higher education nationwide. The college went through some tumultuous times following leadership upheaval, funding challenges and labor tensions.

In this episode of Studio 2, host Cherri Gregg sits down with Dr. Marshall to discuss how community colleges serve as powerful gateways to higher education and economic mobility. Drawing from her experience as a former adjunct and faculty member, Marshall shares how collaboration with faculty, unions and students guides her approach to leadership.

She also opens up about her personal journey. Marshall talks about navigating personal loss and professional discouragement, as well as how she embraces her identity as an Afro-Latina leader with Panamanian roots. Under her leadership, CCP has made strides in equity and inclusion, seeing steady growth in Latino enrollment and a renewed emphasis on belonging and representation.

Listen to Dr. Alycia Marshall’s story in the stream on top of the page or wherever you get podcasts.