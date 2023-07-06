    PFAS and Health, Pa. State Budget, Trivia & Things to Do

    Learning more about toxic forever chemicals in water and household products. Plus, Pa.'s state budget - explaining the private school vouchers that led to an impasse.

    Air Date: July 6, 2023 12:00 pm
    In this Friday Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, water flows from a water fountain at the Boys and Girls Club in Concord, N.H. The New Hampshire Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, to several bills meant to address concerns about contamination in the state's drinking water from a class of toxic chemicals known collectively as PFAS. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

    Lawmakers in Pennsylvania missed the June 30th deadline to pass the state’s budget, with private school vouchers being a particular sticking point. It now looks like a spending plan will make it through the legislature, but what were the trade-offs?

    We’ll talk about the ‘forever chemicals’ known as PFAs: where they’re hiding, how they impact our health and how to mitigate some of the potentially harmful effects. New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin also joins us to talk about a proposed settlement with a PFAS polluter in the Garden State.

    Tonya Pendleton’s list of things to do this weekend, and Studio 2 Trivia is back with a new question and contestant…will we stump the listener?

