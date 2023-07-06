PFAS and Health, Pa. State Budget, Trivia & Things to Do
Learning more about toxic forever chemicals in water and household products. Plus, Pa.'s state budget - explaining the private school vouchers that led to an impasse.
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania missed the June 30th deadline to pass the state’s budget, with private school vouchers being a particular sticking point. It now looks like a spending plan will make it through the legislature, but what were the trade-offs?
We’ll talk about the ‘forever chemicals’ known as PFAs: where they’re hiding, how they impact our health and how to mitigate some of the potentially harmful effects. New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin also joins us to talk about a proposed settlement with a PFAS polluter in the Garden State.
Tonya Pendleton’s list of things to do this weekend, and Studio 2 Trivia is back with a new question and contestant…will we stump the listener?
