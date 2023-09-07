Pet Ethics, 12-Foot Puppet Little Amal, Trivia & Things to Do

Pets add so much joy to our lives, but there can also be difficult and painful decisions to make at the end of theirs. More Americans than ever have at least one animal companion at home, and some spend thousands of dollars a year on their health and happiness. We’ll talk about our relationships with our four-legged friends with James Serpell, Professor of Ethics and Animal Welfare Emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania, and veterinarian Emily Tincher.

A 12 foot puppet of a 10 year old Syrian refugee child, Little Amal, has travelled over 6,000 miles to 15 countries. She starts her ‘walk’ in the United States on Thursday and will soon come to Philly. We’ll talk with Khadijat Oseni, artistic associate of the touring team, about the puppet’s journey and mission.

WHYY’s Tonya Pendleton has rounded up a list of things to do this weekend in our region, and more Studio 2 trivia.