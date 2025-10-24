Almost 40 percent of Americans believe in ghosts, according to a recent Gallup poll. Believing is one thing, but there are people who want proof. They actively search for evidence that ghosts exist, and that spirits can communicate with us.

On this episode, we explore the quest to prove or disprove paranormal activity, and what motivates people to do this work.

A sociology professor who embedded with ghost hunters tells us about an unexplained, shocking experience that challenged his own skepticism, we’ll discover the fascinating history of a small lab at UCLA that studied paranormal activity, and talk to four siblings who, for years, kept the terrifying secrets of their haunted childhood home to themselves.

ALSO HEARD: