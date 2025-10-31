Psychics, ghosts, auras, and the UCLA research lab that studied it all

When Orloff drank or used drugs, she couldn’t pick up the energy she had once noticed from others. But after one night of partying, things quickly spun out of control. Orloff got in a horrible car crash in Los Angeles’ Topanga Canyon.

“After that experience, my parents felt like I was killing myself,” she said, “So they intervened, and they forced me to go see a psychiatrist.”

After many sessions with her psychiatrist, Orloff says, she told him about her abilities. To her surprise, her psychiatrist didn’t look frightened or prescribe her medication.

Instead, he referred Orloff to UCLA’s Parapsychology Lab. “‘You need to go over and meet Dr. Thelma Moss,’” he told her. “’Because she will be able to understand you more than I.’”

Barry E. Taff found the lab a few years before Orloff.

Taff, who was studying psychology at California State University at Northridge, and who also said he experienced psychic abilities, reached out to Moss after hearing about their work.

“I sent a letter, she didn’t respond,” Taff said. “I called her office and went to the switchboard, and left message for her. She never called me back. Then I ended up meeting one of her graduate students, and I was telling him about my experiences … so they set up a meeting a couple of weeks later at Thelma’s house in Beverly Hills.”

Inside the lab

The lab operated like any other research group on campus — only the researchers conducted experiments on telepathy and other psychic abilities.

Research assistants like Taff spent time researching an ability that later became known as remote viewing.

“The idea is simple,” Taff said. “If I’m here, you’re in LA, and I don’t know where you are, could I see things where you are, even when you’re not there to send me the information with a real mind?”

It’s like being a fly on the wall at a location, while still physically being miles away. Remote viewing went on to be a popular phenomenon that the Central Intelligence Agency and Stanford Institute studied during the same time period..

For volunteers like Orloff, they were able to practice their skills while also being test subjects.

“And so I would sit, learn to sit with people, and just answer simple questions in myself,” she said. “How did it feel to be near this person? Did I get any gut feelings around this person? And if so, what were they? Did I get any images or flashes or knowings or aha hunches that came through or any body sensations?”

Taff says it was challenging to get their work peer-reviewed, but some work did make it into research journals.

The aura changes with the seasons

Taff says research at the lab shifted when Moss began to heavily study Kirlian Photography, a method of taking pictures that show a glowing energy or light around things like your hand or a leaf.

It’s not like a regular photo; it uses high-voltage electricity to create these images. People thought this glow was an aura, a field that reflected a person’s mood or health.

Moss wrote about it in 1970 after she returned to the lab from a visit to the Soviet Union, a nation that was also studying paranormal phenomena at the time. Moss thought this phenomenon could help researchers better understand a patient’s health, maybe even foreshadow the early development of illness.

Moss wanted to study this aura effect on plants, to ultimately see if the energy field changed throughout the year as the seasons changed.

Orloff remembers volunteering for this research, taking photos of leaves in a sensory deprivation machine, commonly used for Kirlian Photography.

“It would be in black and white,” Orloff said. “And what you would see is kind of bristly energy projections coming from your finger or the plant. And it would surround the plant. And sometimes it was full and vibrant. And sometimes it would just be minimal. And it didn’t look that strong.”

Moss published her findings in 1976, but even before that, Moss spoke about her theories and which gained lots of attention. She appeared on TV programs like The Outer Space Connection. Singer and actor David Bowie visited the lab and became a fan of her work.

Rolling Stone and LA Times photographer Heather Harris visited the lab with journalist Donald Strachan, and had their own fingertips photographed.

But those among the scientific community were skeptical, and they believed that science could explain this phenomenon. Experts argued that the “aura” were just patterns caused by ionized gases in the air, mostly influenced by moisture around the object.

More eyes on UCLA

While Moss had focused her studies on Kirlian Photography, Taff and another research assistant, Kerry Gaynor, were focused on something totally different: paranormal investigations.

Taff said it was common for people to call the lab, asking for them to look into a ghost sighting or just odd, unexplainable behavior.

One day, the two research assistants got involved with a woman named Doris Bither from Culver City, California. She said her home exhibited strange activity. Taff says they concluded that Bither was dealing with a poltergeist, a ghost or supernatural being, responsible for disturbances such as loud noises or objects being thrown around.

Taff and Gaynor were interviewed by local TV station KABC about it.