VIKRAM PARALKAR is an oncologist and researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He’s also a novelist. At the beginning of his newest book, Night Theater, three murder victims show up to at the door of a surgeon in India. He has one night to bring them back from the dead. The journey that follows raises questions about medicine, corruption, and the afterlife. Paralkar joins to tell us about his own experiences as a surgeon and how they inspired him to write this story. But first, television news may be full of shut-down protesters but is that really how most people feel? A new survey asked Pennsylvanian’s their response to the business closures and stay-at-home orders. University of Pennsylvania political scientist DANIEL HOPKINS, one of the authors, shares the results.