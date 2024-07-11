Passing on the torch: Is nepotism a good or bad thing?
It keeps power in the hands of the powerful. It limits opportunity. It makes a mockery of meritocracy. But is it all bad? Might there be an economic and societal upside?
The Lakers drafted Bronny James, the same team his superstar dad plays on. And plenty of celebrity kids make it to the silver screen. We see nepo babies in entertainment, sports, business, and politics. And it’s a bad thing, right? It keeps power in the hands of the powerful. It limits opportunity. It makes a mockery of meritocracy. But maybe there’s a case for giving your kids a leg up. Might there be an economic and societal upside to keeping business in the family? We’ll discuss it with Alice Leppert, professor of communication and media studies at Ursinus College, Allison Schrager, senior columnist at the Manhattan Institute and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, and Matthew Staiger, research scientist at Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights.
