    Sports In America

    Nattie Neidhart From the Top Rope

    Air Date: December 2, 2025
    Listen 51:05

    Nattie Neidhart is part of the legendary Hart family that produced professional wrestling greats, like Bret and Owen Hart. But none of the women in her family wrestled professionally. That is, until Nattie came along. This week, we talk to Nattie about her new memoir, “The Last Hart Beating.” She shares stories from her decades-long career in the WWE, how her family dealt with the tragic loss of her uncle in a wrestling accident, and why her legacy is more than what we see on TV. We also ask the question that wrestling skeptics have always wondered: If the results of a match are predetermined, can we even call it a sport?

    Show Notes

