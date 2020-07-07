Better With You

Mystical Joyride is the intersection between the primal and the cosmic, the spiritual and the ratchet. Formed in 2015 by married couple Leah and Joel Van Dijk, the band sought to combine Leah’s existential questions with the Wizardry of Joel’s production skills. Leah, born of the musical legacy of The Commodores, and Joel (guitarist for Aloe Blacc and producer for many) put their sounds together to form this new identity. The sound is Psychedelic World Pop, with an urban and dancey flair. Their live set combines electronic music with live instrumentation, sometimes as a duo, and sometimes as an ensemble of Joyriders. Mystical Joyride is an experience of contemplation, meditation, and straight up shaking that butt.