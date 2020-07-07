    Mystical Joyride

    Air Date: July 7, 2020

    Better With You

    Mystical Joyride is the intersection between the primal and the cosmic, the spiritual and the ratchet.  Formed in 2015 by married couple Leah and Joel Van Dijk, the band sought to combine Leah’s existential questions with the Wizardry of Joel’s production skills.  Leah, born of the musical legacy of The Commodores, and Joel (guitarist for Aloe Blacc and producer for many) put their sounds together to form this new identity.   The sound is Psychedelic World Pop, with an urban and dancey flair. Their live set combines electronic music with live instrumentation, sometimes as a duo, and sometimes as an ensemble of Joyriders.   Mystical Joyride is an experience of contemplation, meditation, and straight up shaking that butt.

    Related Content

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate