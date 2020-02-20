Meet two Pa. swing voters at the nexus of race and politics

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

Meet Andy Barrow and Stosh Webb. They’re the kind of Pennsylvania swing voters any candidate is going to need to win in 2020. But recently, the two brothers — one black, the other white — found themselves in the middle of a racist incident in their town. And their response has complicated the traditional narratives around race and politics.

Guest: Jen Kinney, WHYY’s Keystone Crossroads

For more stories from Keystone Crossroads’ Embedded 2020 project, click here.