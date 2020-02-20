Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Meet two Pa. swing voters at the nexus of race and politics

Air Date: February 19, 2020
Andrew Barrow, left, and his brother Ronald Stanley Webb, Jr, nicknamed Stosh, right, stand outside Deer Lake and West Brunswick Fire Co. on Jan. 16, 2020, in Deer Lake, Pennsylvania. Webb was subjected to a racial slur while at Port Clinton Fire Company and his brother Barrow wrote an op-ed in the newspaper to bring attention to it. (Matt Smith for Keystone Crossroads)

Meet Andy Barrow and Stosh Webb. They’re the kind of Pennsylvania swing voters any candidate is going to need to win in 2020. But recently, the two brothers — one black, the other white — found themselves in the middle of a racist incident in their town. And their response has complicated the traditional narratives around race and politics.

Guest: Jen Kinney, WHYY’s Keystone Crossroads

