‘Cancel culture’ in Coal Country: Two Trump-voting brothers on a mission to fight racism

Andy and his younger half brother Ronald Stanley ‘Stosh’ Webb Jr., 44, have a lot in common.

Both could be poster children for Schuylkill County: They were born here, grandsons to a coal miner in the heart of anthracite coal country. They are Trump voters, in a county that gave the president 69% of the vote. And they’re both veterans — right at home in an area where nearly a tenth of residents have served in the military, with the sometimes caustic, less-than-PC sense of humor to prove it.

But there’s a key difference. Andy is white. Stosh is Black.

Now, these model ‘Skooks’ have become unlikely champions for so-called ‘cancel culture,’ on a mission to hold their neighbors accountable for racism they say has been too easily overlooked, both past and present. Their campaign has brought the issue into local public debate in an election year that feels, to many voters, like a referendum on Trump’s treatment of non-white communities.

For Andy and Stosh, it all started on a Sunday afternoon in July 2019. Stosh went out drinking with two buddies, a weekly tradition. They rang the doorbell at the Port Clinton Fire Company. The bartender checked the camera and buzzed them in, and they dropped down three steps into the fire company bar.

Of the dozens of firefighter bars in Schuylkill County, Port Clinton was one of Stosh’s favorites, a cross between a fire station, a sports bar, and a church basement. Santa poses for photos with the kids in the social hall upstairs; the dart league competes in the bar. Similar spaces are scattered across the hills of coal country: semi-public, vital, part of a proud tradition. Sometimes known officially as ‘hose companies,’ locals call them ‘hoseys.’ At Port Clinton, the $2 slices of pizza and $7 yearly membership fees help fund volunteer firefighting, paying for the fire engines in the bay next door.

This afternoon, the place was unusually empty. A baseball game played on a TV above a shelf of liquor bottles. The fire chief camped on a stool at the end of the bar. Stosh and his friends ordered rum with orange soda and flicked through the jukebox.

Stosh noticed that Port Clinton’s music player didn’t have all the same songs as the other fire companies. He could play 2 Chainz, but not Elvis. So he and his friends joked around and typed in song titles, just to see if they were there.

The bartender, Michael Berk, 63, interjected. “Why don’t you look up ‘N****r Lover’ by David Allan Coe?” he said.

“Excuse me?” said Stosh, certain he misheard. His friends looked up from their phones. They’d been at the bar just a few minutes.

“N****r Lover,” the white bartender replied, “Look it up.”

Stosh thought to himself, “That word just kind of rolls off the tongue, like you’ve said it before.”

Stosh had heard a lot of racism in mostly-white Schuylkill County, but this sort of overt confrontation was new. His dad, who’s also Black, told stories about local police arresting him time and again while working as a foreman for Pennsylvania Power and Light in Shenandoah in the 1960s. Through school, Stosh was one of the only Black kids in his class. At 18, he enlisted in the Navy and left for Virginia Beach, where he stayed for 20 years amid nine foreign deployments. Over time, he came to see his hometown of Cressona as a little backwards, perennially a generation or two behind the times.

Then, in 2014, he retired from the Navy and moved home. His mom got sick, so he stayed. He learned to brush off the occasional prolonged stare at the grocery store, the jokes, the ‘Did you come here to rob us?’ comments when he walked into a hosey wearing a ski cap.

Stosh chalked it up to ignorance and doled out dry humor. Once when a white guy at Port Clinton kept pressing him, “Where are you from?” and wouldn’t accept ‘Cressona’ as an answer, Stosh tried to convince him he was Māori, until the guy was so confused he let it go. It was a crude solution, but it worked.

This felt different. Berk made his comment and then stared at Stosh across the bar. It felt like a calculated provocation.

“It’s not about the song title. It’s how he took the opportunity to throw that word out,” Stosh said.

If he had looked it up, the song really might have sent Stosh, mild-mannered as he is, hurtling over the bar in a rage.

David Allan Coe is a country musician who recorded some very obscene, offensive songs. The one the bartender was referencing, N****r F****r, is sung from the perspective of a white man, disgusted that his ex-girlfriend is now dating a Black man. It’s graphic, racist, misogynist.

“Johnny Rebel has some really bad ones too,” the bartender continued. Rebel is the stage name of country musician Clifford Joseph Trahan, a white supremacist who frequently used the n-word in his songs.

Stosh’s friends, one white, one Asian, leapt to their feet.

“I was so caught off guard, I thought I was hearing things,” said one friend, a lieutenant at a different fire company, who asked not to be identified. “Obviously we were offended. We stood up and I’m like, ‘What the hell are you saying?’”

But the message seemed unmistakable. Berk looked Stosh straight in the eyes until he and his friends stormed out.

All the while, Stosh said, Port Clinton’s volunteer fire chief, Harvey Henry, listened in but didn’t say anything at all.

***