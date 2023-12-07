Meat Consumption And Environment, Dog Illness, Greatest Movies

A mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs is popping up in clusters across the U.S. Researchers and veterinarians are working diligently to find the cause and a possible cure for our four-legged friends. Dr. Deborah Silverstein from Penn Vet talks about what we know – and what dog owners can do right now.

Americans consume a lot of meat…200% more than the global average. With animal agriculture contributing to a great deal of our climate crisis, we’ll look at how much our appetite for meat harms the planet. What would it mean to cut back, even a little? Vox’s Kenny Torrella, who writes about animal welfare and the future of meat, joins us.

Once a decade, Sight and Sound magazine releases critics’ list of the Greatest Films of All Time, movies that span genres and generations. The Philadelphia Film Society is screening all 100 films and wraps up this weekend with the top five. WHYY’s Matt Guilhem takes us through the best of the best.