    Matthew Cantor

    Air Date: September 22, 2020

    “I’m Gonna Find It”

    Matthew Cantor is a singer-songwriter from Swarthmore, PA, and has been writing songs, mostly as a hobby, since he was a kid. He played locally before moving to the UK for much of my twenties, where he played in a duo called Camber in Norwich and London. He now lives in Berkeley, California where he works at a newspaper by day. His songs tend to be focused on a sense of place and coming of age. “I’m Gonna Find it” is about being stuck in one place – which he thinks we can all relate to right now, unfortunately.

