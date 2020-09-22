“I’m Gonna Find It”

Matthew Cantor is a singer-songwriter from Swarthmore, PA, and has been writing songs, mostly as a hobby, since he was a kid. He played locally before moving to the UK for much of my twenties, where he played in a duo called Camber in Norwich and London. He now lives in Berkeley, California where he works at a newspaper by day. His songs tend to be focused on a sense of place and coming of age. “I’m Gonna Find it” is about being stuck in one place – which he thinks we can all relate to right now, unfortunately.