Kae Lani is joined by toxicologist Barbara Soares, social worker Marcely Jean-Pierre, and professor Ross Koppel. They discuss what makes a good jambalaya and an even better waiter at Marsha Brown in New Hope, the lingering memory of an amazing beet salad at Mica in Chestnut Hill, and the classic diner fare that pleases everyone at the table, served up at Silk City in Philadelphia.