Mark Bittman on our broken food system and how to fix it

Food writer and author MARK BITTMAN explores how the food we eat has shaped human history from the advent of cooking over flame to today’s modern industrial farming. Bittman says that our appetites have driven us to create a broken and unjust food system that has too often led to catastrophic consequences including colonialism, slavery, genocides and famine. And as our food system has evolved into a global agriculture industry, it’s pushed our planet to the brink and damaged human health. Bittman joins us to talk about our eating evolution, the impact it’s had on our bodies, our society and our planet, and how to make a more just and healthy food system. His new book is, Animal, Vegetable, Junk: The History of Food from Sustainable to Suicidal.