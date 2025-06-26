Lessons for Democrats from a progressive victory in NYC

‘Political earthquake’ and ‘progressive miracle’ are how some describe the results of this week’s New York City mayoral primary. Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old assemblymember and democratic socialist, came first in the ranked-choice election, an upset for establishment candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani ran a grassroots campaign courting young voters and taking a firm pro-Palestinian stance. His priorities include ultra-progressive policy measures like free public buses, universal childcare, and city-owned supermarkets. His presumptive victory is a shock for longtime moderate Democratic leaders. And as the party continues to grapple with its 2024 losses, is this a sign that far-left progressive politics can win the day?

Or is centrist Democrat Mikie Sherrill’s win earlier this month in the NJ gubernatorial primary more representative of the way forward in national politics?

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll ask what these results mean for the future of the Democratic Party.

Guests:

State Sen. Nikil Saval – Democrat representing Pennsylvania’s 1st district

Daniel Pearson – Editorial writer at The Philadelphia Inquirer