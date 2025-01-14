Making Changes That Stick

Making Changes That StickListen 4:22
Are your New Years’ resolutions starting to fade away? Back to hitting the snooze button on your alarm instead of the gym?
It happens! Many of us want to make changes in our lives – but we also know that it’s really hard to get them to stick.
WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss how we can make change happen.
