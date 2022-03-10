Preview: Lucy and Desi
Amy Poehler talks with Patrick Stoner about our ongoing fascination with the iconic couple & what she wanted people to know about them in her documentary.
All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. Each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, and insightful features brought alive through sound.
Amy Poehler talks with Patrick Stoner about our ongoing fascination with the iconic couple & what she wanted people to know about them in her documentary.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal