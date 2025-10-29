Long distance swimmer Diana Nyad
Cam Skattebo runs for 3 TDs and Jaxson Dart shines as the Giants beat the Eagles 34-17
"Quite honestly, nobody really expected us to put up a performance like this," said Dart.
3 weeks ago
Kyle Schwarber hits two homers to lift Phillies over Dodgers 8-2 and avoid sweep in NLDS
Schwarber became just the second player to homer over the pavilion.
3 weeks ago
Ray Didinger’s hockey drama tells the true story of Brian Spencer on Wilmington stage
The new play recounts the history of when a man took several CBC employees hostage in an effort to force them to broadcast a Toronto Maple Leafs game.
1 month agoListen 2:13