    Local Chocolatier Produces Creative Candies for Valentine’s Day

    Air Date: February 10, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, visit a pastry chef-turned-chocolatier at Valentine Chocolate Co. to see how beautiful bon bons are made. Find out why McGillin’s Olde Ale House is a matchmaking mecca. Discover a Delaware district’s short-term solution to the national teacher shortage. Learn how a local educator is working to provide books for all children. Meet a meditation expert who’s helping teens manage stress. Pave the road to victory with a stellar Superbowl spread.

