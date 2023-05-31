LGBTQ+ Pride Marketing and Backlash, Pa. Bear Encounters
After recent attacks on its employees, Target has pulled back its LGBTQ pride merchandise. We'll talk about the choices companies make, commercialization and boycotts.
A black bear that recently attacked two children in Pa. was euthanized. Emily Carrollo, bear biologist at the Pennsylvania Game Commission, joins us to discuss bear behavior and safety, and what to do if you have an encounter
The biggest companies in the world roll out rainbow-themed merchandise and advertisements when Pride Month arrives every year. Recently, Target made headlines for pulling some of its pride merch off the shelves due to physical altercations between their staff and anti-LGBTQ+ groups. We’ll talk about LGBTQ branding, cashing in on the fight for equality, and boycotts over recent marketing strategies with Katherine Sender, communications, gender and sexuality studies professor at Cornell University.
