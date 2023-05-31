LGBTQ+ Pride Marketing and Backlash, Pa. Bear Encounters

After recent attacks on its employees, Target has pulled back its LGBTQ pride merchandise. We'll talk about the choices companies make, commercialization and boycotts.

Air Date: May 31, 2023 12:00 pm
Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A black bear that recently attacked two children in Pa. was euthanized. Emily Carrollo, bear biologist at the Pennsylvania Game Commission, joins us to discuss bear behavior and safety, and what to do if you have an encounter

The biggest companies in the world roll out rainbow-themed merchandise and advertisements when Pride Month arrives every year. Recently, Target made headlines for pulling some of its pride merch off the shelves due to physical altercations between their staff and anti-LGBTQ+ groups. We’ll talk about LGBTQ branding, cashing in on the fight for equality, and boycotts over recent marketing strategies with Katherine Sender, communications, gender and sexuality studies professor at Cornell University.

