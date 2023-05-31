LGBTQ+ Pride Marketing and Backlash, Pa. Bear Encounters

A black bear that recently attacked two children in Pa. was euthanized. Emily Carrollo, bear biologist at the Pennsylvania Game Commission, joins us to discuss bear behavior and safety, and what to do if you have an encounter

The biggest companies in the world roll out rainbow-themed merchandise and advertisements when Pride Month arrives every year. Recently, Target made headlines for pulling some of its pride merch off the shelves due to physical altercations between their staff and anti-LGBTQ+ groups. We’ll talk about LGBTQ branding, cashing in on the fight for equality, and boycotts over recent marketing strategies with Katherine Sender, communications, gender and sexuality studies professor at Cornell University.