Learning about life on Earth at the Wagner Museum

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

In the next installment of our series Why didn’t I go there?, The Why co-host Shai ben-Yaacov and his 9-year-old son take a virtual tour the Wagner Free Institute of Science. Hear the story behind its large collection of ancient fossils and extinct and endangered animals that show the evolution of life on Earth. And get to know the “gentleman scientist” from Philadelphia who founded the museum, and whose love of collecting rocks, shells and other specimens started during another disease quarantine in the early 1800s.

If you could explore a spot in the region right now, where would you go? Send us a voice memo at TheWhy@WHYY.org.

Guest: Susan Glassman, executive director, Wagner Museum

In case you missed it, you can check out the first episode in the series here — a trip inside The Rosenbach, Philly’s archive of rare books and manuscripts.